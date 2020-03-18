'Super-smart delaying tactics': Raveena Tandon slams wife of Nirbhaya convict over divorce plea

After the wife of a Nirbhaya convict filed for divorce before his hanging, actress Raveena Tandon slammed the woman for taking the judiciary for a grand ride. She also called the her move a super-smart delaying tactic.
The wife of a Nirbhaya case convict filed for divorce ahead of his hanging on March 20. After the news made headlines, Twitterati expressed annoyance at 'yet another delaying tactic', of the hanging of four rape case convicts. Raveena Tandon also weighed in on the same and called this a 'naya drama'.
The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow ! That is super smart delaying tactics. This is called taking the judiciary for a grand ride !!!! #nayadrama why the hell didn’t she divorce him when he was about raping and brutally murdering ?"
In another tweet, Raveena wrote: "And abuse and violence against women continues. And we still debating and delaying about #nirbhayas accused getting their deserved punishment or not ."
In the plea, the wife of convict Akshay Kumar Singh said that she does not want to live the life of a widow. Punita, Akshaya's wife, has also claimed that her husband is innocent and she wants a divorce before he's hanged.
All the four convicts of 2012 Nirbhaya rape case are set to be hanged on March 20. The hanging has already been postponed twice as the four convicts kept using legal tactics to delay the execution.
On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The Prashanth Neel directorial is slated to hit the screens on October 23, 2020.
