'Super-smart delaying tactics': Raveena Tandon slams wife of Nirbhaya convict over divorce plea

After the wife of a Nirbhaya convict filed for divorce before his hanging, actress Raveena Tandon slammed the woman for taking the judiciary for a grand ride. She also called the her move a super-smart delaying tactic.

The wife of a Nirbhaya case convict filed for divorce ahead of his hanging on March 20. After the news made headlines, Twitterati expressed annoyance at 'yet another delaying tactic', of the hanging of four rape case convicts. Raveena Tandon also weighed in on the same and called this a 'naya drama'.

The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "Wow ! That is super smart delaying tactics. This is called taking the judiciary for a grand ride !!!! #nayadrama why the hell didn’t she divorce him when he was about raping and brutally murdering ?"