'Super proud of you baby girl': Karan Johar on teaser of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday, Alia Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to announce the release date of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and shared its teaser.
"Happy Birthday Sir..
I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday
Presenting a part of my heart & soul.
Meet .. Gangu!" she tweeted alongside the much-awaited teaser.
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which is slated to release on July 30, shows Alia playing Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.
Reacting to the teaser, filmmaker Karan Johar took to the micro-blogging site to shower praises on Alia.
He tweeted: "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi"
Actor Akshay Kumar also took to twitter to react to the teaser.
"#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I’d heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it," he wrote.
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai and also features Ajay Devgn and Vikrant Massey.
The film was scheduled to release on September 11 but got delayed due to lockdown.
Apart from this, Alia will also be seen in Dharma Productions' 'Brahmastra', which is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji.
The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.