'Super proud of you baby girl': Karan Johar on teaser of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, which is slated to release on July 30, shows Alia playing Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura.

Reacting to the teaser, filmmaker Karan Johar took to the micro-blogging site to shower praises on Alia.

He tweeted: "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it’s bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions #GangubaiKathiawadi"