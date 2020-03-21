Super Girl from China: This Kanika 'Corona' Kapoor song featuring Sunny Leone didn't age well

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who shot to limelight after her 'Baby Doll' performance, has now brought most of the Indian civilisation to its knees. The UK returned singer who has now been tested positive for coronavirus has thrown the political elite of the country into quarantine after she attended multiple bashes in Lucknow. The epicentre of her reckless act turn out to be the capital of Uttar Pradesh -- India's most populous state and New Delhi -- the national capital itself.

Not that Kanika was the most pleasing singer any way. How? Here’s here cringe-worthy song titled ‘Super Girl from China’, a track that perhaps she took quite literally and assumed the virus won’t affect her in any way. Not to mention the lyrics of the song that clearly predicted how people would have a near death experience because of her –

“Ho munde mere looks te mar gayeHo munde mere cheeks te mar gayeHo munde mere lips te mar gayeAtt mar gaye re

Ho munde mere style te mar gayeHo munde smile te mar gayeHo munde profile te mar gayeAtt mar gaye re”

Watch the music video below.