Super Girl from China: This Kanika 'Corona' Kapoor song featuring Sunny Leone didn't age well

Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor, who shot to limelight after her 'Baby Doll' performance, has now brought most of the Indian civilisation to its knees. The UK returned singer who has now been tested positive for coronavirus has thrown the political elite of the country into quarantine after she attended multiple bashes in Lucknow. The epicentre of her reckless act turn out to be the capital of Uttar Pradesh -- India's most populous state and New Delhi -- the national capital itself.
Not that Kanika was the most pleasing singer any way. How? Here’s here cringe-worthy song titled ‘Super Girl from China’, a track that perhaps she took quite literally and assumed the virus won’t affect her in any way. Not to mention the lyrics of the song that clearly predicted how people would have a near death experience because of her –
“Ho munde mere looks te mar gayeHo munde mere cheeks te mar gayeHo munde mere lips te mar gayeAtt mar gaye re
Ho munde mere style te mar gayeHo munde smile te mar gayeHo munde profile te mar gayeAtt mar gaye re”
Watch the music video below.
Kanika was slammed by several eminent personalities from the fraternity besides social media for her reckless and irresponsible behaviour. Meanwhile, Lucknow police have booked Kapoor on charges of negligence, under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.
Meanwhile, all the events attended by her will be thoroughly investigated for the list of visitors, locations etc. District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to the state's Home Department.
This comes amid a spiralling number of cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Government advisories are asking people to avoid crowded places and immediately report to authorities if one is found infected with the virus.
