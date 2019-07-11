Super 30 Screening: Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and others in attendance

<p>After all the drama postponing the release date of Super 30, the Hrithik Roshan starrer is all set release in theatres tomorrow. Makers of the film yesterday held a special screening for B town celebs as well.</p><p>Patralekhaa, Jaqueline Fernandez, Richa Chaddha, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Ayush Sharma, Nikhil Dwivedi all marked their presence and cheered up for Hrithik’s movie.</p>.<p>Super 30 movie is based on true events from Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar who belongs to Bihar and who handpicks 30 underprivileged children and prepares them for IIT entrance examination.</p><p>It will be thrilled to see this true story on silver screen with the appearance of Hrithik Roshan and his co-star Mrunal Thakur. The film will hit the theatres on July 12.</p> <p>Photos by Viral Bhayani</p>.Super 30: Real life Anand Kumar suffering from a brain tumour.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>