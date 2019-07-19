Super 30: Hrithik Roshan gives a glimpse into his journey to becoming a Bihari Babu

Hrithik Roshan will leave you in splits with his never-seen avatar on the journey to become a Bihari Babu for Super 30, where he recently shared a behind the scenes video on how he prepared for the new avatar. The actor sacrificing and devoting all his knowledge and skills to get into the shoes of a common man is a vision in the most entertaining element which has totally made our day better!

Delivering every Bihari word with the most sass and quirk and even moulding himself in the shape of a man from the distant towns with no shadow of sounding like a star, Hrithik has given us the perfect dose of entertainment for times to come and we’re shook with his flair which sure has proven the best with Super 30 getting all the appreciation for his phenomenal performance. The Super 30 actor shared, “Learning to let go. मार दिया छलाँग !! ???? #biharimode #super30”