'Super 30' crosses Rs 75 crore on Box Office

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan's latest outing 'Super 30' is unstoppable! The film, which opened to mixed reviews, continued its winning streak at the box office and crossed the Rs 75 crore mark in just seven days of its run.

The film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 75.85 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle.

He noted that the film is performing well in metro cities and urban centres. However, mass circuits and single screens are weak. According to Adarsh, week two is extremely crucial for the film as it might face tough competition from the much-hyped 'The Lion King'.

The film saw a decent opening on Friday, minting Rs 11.83 crore. It witnessed an increase on Saturday, earning Rs 18.19 crore. On Sunday, the movie saw a slight growth and raked in Rs 20.74 crore, thus crossing the Rs 50 crore mark.

The film's numbers saw a major drop on Monday, earning only Rs 6.92 crore and recorded similar figures on Tuesday and Wednesday, minting Rs 6.39 crore and Rs 6.16 crore respectively. The film witnessed a further decline on Thursday and minted Rs 5.62 core, taking its grand total to Rs 75.85 crore.

'Super 30' chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.