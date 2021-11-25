Sunny Leone turns brand ambassador of Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise Delhi Bulls

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has returned as the official brand ambassador of Abu Dhabi T10 League franchise Delhi Bulls.

Sunny, who was appointed as the brand ambassador of the franchise in October 2019, is all set to reprise her role for the third year in a row. The tournament is set to begin on Thursday.

We live in a country that spares no opportunity to obsess over Bollywood or cricket and when these two fields merge, it’s a match made in heaven.

The actress has been associated with the team since 2019 and will kick off her duties all over again for their annual tournament that starts this week.

The team is captained Dwayne Bravo and the squad includes Sheraz Ahmad, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young.

To be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the league features eight teams. Delhi Bulls will kick off the tournament with a match against Bangla Tigers.

Leone, who takes on her role, says that hattrick is a pleasant one. "I am a major sports buff and I myself am an avid cricket watcher. I have had such a thrill with the team over the last few years. It’s a team that’s been consistent and shown immense promise over the years having the right balance and spirit. I am delighted to be their brand ambassador all over again. Sports is about a little bit of healthy competition and having fun, overall."

