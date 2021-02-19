Sunny Leone sets the internet ablaze with her traditional photoshoot in Kerala

“MTV Splitsvilla 13” is all about tasks, glamour and relationships, and airs from March 6.

What keeps Sunny a part of the "Splitsvilla" franchise after all these years?

"I love watching human nature. I am trying to understand the psychology behind it but I love these young people. They come in maybe they have never been on a show before. They have never been on dates before or (never been) a girlfriend and boyfriend. All of a sudden they are thrown into 'Splitsvilla' and it is a whole new experience. So, watching the process of the first day to the very last day I find it interesting to see what happens, besides the whole process of helping them with advice. I like that," she told IANS.

Last month, Sunny kick-started the first schedule of her first fictional web show “Anamika” in the city. The series is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.