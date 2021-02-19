Sunny Leone sets the internet ablaze with her traditional photoshoot in Kerala

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone set the internet ablaze with a fresh set of pictures she took during her shooting schedule in Kerala.
The 39-year-old who is shooting for “MTV Splitsvilla 13” wowed netizens as she shared some frames posing on a boat in a traditional avatar.
"In love with God's own country - #Kerala," wrote the actress in her post.
Earlier this month, a bench of Kerala High Court gave relief to Bollywood actor Sunny Leone and two of her close aides from being arrested on a complaint filed by an event manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case.
“MTV Splitsvilla 13” is all about tasks, glamour and relationships, and airs from March 6.
What keeps Sunny a part of the "Splitsvilla" franchise after all these years?
"I love watching human nature. I am trying to understand the psychology behind it but I love these young people. They come in maybe they have never been on a show before. They have never been on dates before or (never been) a girlfriend and boyfriend. All of a sudden they are thrown into 'Splitsvilla' and it is a whole new experience. So, watching the process of the first day to the very last day I find it interesting to see what happens, besides the whole process of helping them with advice. I like that," she told IANS.
Last month, Sunny kick-started the first schedule of her first fictional web show “Anamika” in the city. The series is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.