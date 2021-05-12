Sunny Leone Birthday Special: Doting mommy moments of the actress with her kids Nisha, Asher, and Noah

Sunny Leone is a Bollywood diva but she is also the mother to three little children,a daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. She makes it clear that they are definitely the apple of her eye.
She was born on 13 May 1981, and turns 40 this year.
Sunny Leone has been married to husband, Daniel Weber since 2011. The couple together adopted Nisha in 2017 and announced the birth of Noah and Asher in 2018. The two boys were born through surrogacy.
Here are some adorable moments of Sunny Leone with her kids:
Here, Sunny and her kids are enjoying the festival of Holi. She definitely seems like the kind of mom who will paint her children's lives with the brightest colours.
This was the third birthday party of Sunny's twin sons. The whole family is all smiles on this joyous occasion.
Here is Sunny and her family having a Merry Christmas indeed. Her twin boys are even dressed up in lovely festive pyjamas.
Here is the dynamic duo hard at work. It doesn't get any better than this.
The most adorable family emphasizing the importance of fire safety.
Sunny and her family enjoyed a wonderful, simple Rakshabandhan celebration.
Sunny affectionately calls her two sons nugget sometimes. Here is Sunny and her nugget Noah blissfully taking in a day at the beach.
Sunny Leone uploaded the sweetest caption for this picture, "It's a little rainy and cloudy out but I'm sure we will find some sunshine." Knowing her, she will definitely try to find some sunshine for her kids because she cares deeply about their happiness.
Here is a picture of Sunny with her kids and they all look as fresh as daisies. This was a picture that she uploaded wishing all the Mothers in the world a Happy Mother's Day.
Sunny and her intelligent children know the importance of a mask during these trying times.
