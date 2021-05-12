Sunny Leone Birthday Special: Doting mommy moments of the actress with her kids Nisha, Asher, and Noah

Sunny Leone is a Bollywood diva but she is also the mother to three little children,a daughter Nisha Kaur Weber and twin boys Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. She makes it clear that they are definitely the apple of her eye.

She was born on 13 May 1981, and turns 40 this year.

Sunny Leone has been married to husband, Daniel Weber since 2011. The couple together adopted Nisha in 2017 and announced the birth of Noah and Asher in 2018. The two boys were born through surrogacy.

Here are some adorable moments of Sunny Leone with her kids: