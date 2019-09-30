Sunny Kaushal, Rukhsar Dhillon's 'Bhangra Paa Le' trailer to release today

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented films, RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabitadka.

Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala who has backed good content films film like URI: The Surgical strike which went on to create history with good box-office numbers, RSVP's Bhangra Paa Le which is fresh and unique content is sure to captivate the audience. Not only this, the film will be a franchise and what's different about the film is that other than adapting a western dance form, the makers will present a Bhangra dance form.

Packed with elements of romance and showcasing transitions between the past and present time period, Bhangra Paa Le paves a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world.

Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon releasing on 1st November 2019.