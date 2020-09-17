'Sunny is accepted by the industry': After receiving flak for calling Urmila 'soft porn star', Kangana attacks 'fake feminists'

During an interview with a news channel, Kangana reacted to an interview given by Urmila, where the latter questioned her motives while accusing Bollywood's alleged 'drug-mafia'. Reacting to it, Kangana said that Urmila is "making a mockery" about her struggles, and called her a soft porn star.

Kangana's tirade against the film industry has continued over the past weeks. On Wednesday, she claimed all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a romantic scene -- that too in return of sleeping with the hero.

Her comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it without naming Kangana.