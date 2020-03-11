Sunny Deol to make comeback with south director Hanu Raghavapudi's action thriller

Superstar Sunny Deol has been receiving quite a number of projects, but seems like he has finally decided on the one which he is going to return to the screen with. Rumour has it that Sunny Deol is all set to be seen in an action thriller which will be directed by south director Hanu Raghavapudi.

When asked Sunny if it's a remake of a south film he said, " No its not a remake of any south film , but a different and very interesting subject, full of action, suspense and thriller. The character too is different from the work I have done till date."

The film is currently in its pre-production stage and is all set to go on floor by the beginning of April 2020. The film is an action- thriller portraying superstar Sunny Deol in a completely never seen before avatar promising it to be a treat for all his fans.