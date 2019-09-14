Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit recreate their iconic 'Tridev' track ‘Mujhe Aisa Lagta Hai’

Remember Sunny Deol and Madhuri Dixit‘s iconic number ‘Mujhe Aisa Lagta Hai’ from their film Tridev? The track, sung by Mohammad Aziz and Sadhana Sargam, became hugely popular. After two decades, the actors recreated the magic; this time on a stage, on the sets of a TV reality show. But some magic never fades, you see?
Sunny, along with father Dharmendra and son Karan Deol, dropped in to promote Karan’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. After all these years, as they shook a leg to the track, the same old romance was rekindled and the audience simply couldn’t get enough of it. When it came to an end, everyone including Dharmendra, debutante Karan and his co-star Sahher Bambba was wearing a broad smile! Watch the video below.
Here’s hoping Karan and Sahher’s chemistry in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas turns out equally impressive!
As they began filming, Sunny, who is also the director, and his team travelled to really high-altitude places of Himachal Pradesh. Portions of the film were also shot in Delhi NCR. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.