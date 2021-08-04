Sunny Deol gets nostalgic as his debut film 'Betaab' completes 38 years

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol celebrated 38 years of his debut film 'Betaab' by taking a trip down the memory lane.

The 'Border' star took to his Instagram account and shared a throwback picture featuring him from 'Betaab'.

He captioned the post, "Betaab 1983 4th aug." In the priceless old photograph shared by the 'Gadar' star, the then 27-year-old actor can be seen sitting on a wooden fence with a scenic landscape in the background.

Released on August 5, 1983, the film featured Sunny and fellow debutante Amrita Singh as two youngsters who fall in love despite the class difference between their families.