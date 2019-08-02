Sunny Deol claims Gadar Ek Prem Katha is like Star Wars

Sunny Deol recently won the elections for the Gurdaspur constituency and has been doing everything in his power to make the constituency thrive. He recently gave an interview where he was enquired if he would be interested in making the sequel of his hit film, Gadar Ek Prem Katha with his son in the lead role.

The actor’s answer has left us a little surprised and we bet it will do the same to you. He says everyone in the country has watched the film and it is like Star Wars for him. He also said that casting his son in the lead role for the sequel would be a beautiful idea if they got a good concept.

According to him, it’s a beautiful love story and there are some who see it as an Indo-Pak drama, but with a nice subject, the sequel would do well. As for Yamla Pagla Deewana, he said they couldn’t get the script right after the first film despite it being a wonderful concept.