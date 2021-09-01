Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol share adorable photos with their mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday

On the occasion of their mother's birthday, siblings Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol took to their respective social media accounts to extend their heartfelt greetings to her.

"Happy Birthday Mama. #mama," Sunny posted on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Sunny posted an adorable picture of him hugging his mom Prakash Kaur.

Bobby, too, treated his fans with a loved-up image of him posing with his mother and captioned it with, "Happy Birthday MAA love you."

Other celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi and Chunky Panday among others also poured in sweet wishes for Prakash Kaur.

For the unversed, veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby, Dharmendra also has two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:18 AM IST