‘Sunkissed’ Anushka leaves Virat spellbound

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s photograph from a beach here in West Indies has left her star cricketer husband Virat Kohli at a loss of words. The “Phillauri” actress is currently in West Indies with Kohli, who is leading the Indian cricket team in a series against West Indies. She took to Instagram, where she shared a flirty photograph of herself in an orange and white bikini. Anushka also sports a pair of sunglasses and her hair seems to be in a small bun. The 31-year-old actress is sitting on the sands as the gentle waves of the sea spread around her. Anushka captioned the image: “Sun kissed & blessed.” Kohli left red-heart and heart eyes emojis in the comments section. On the work front, Anushka was last seen on screen in “Zero” alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.