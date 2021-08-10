Sunil Shetty Birthday Special: From Shyam in 'Hera Pheri ' to Raghavan in 'Main Hoon Na', best roles of the actor

1.Balwaan (1992)

The film helped him to gain recognition in Bollywood as an action hero. It was directed by Deepak Anand. It was his debut film. Shetty impressed the audience with his acting in the very first film. It became a super hit and Sunil was offered many action films soon after that.

2. Gopi Kishan (1994)

Sunil Shetty played double role in this film. He plays Havaldar Gopinath and Kishan.

3. Mohra (1994)

This was one of the biggest hits of the year. The film is also remembered for its songs which became chartbusters. The popular song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' is still loved by fans.



4. Border (1997)

The war drama showed the struggle, hard-work and dedication the Indian soldiers go through. It was an iconic film by JP Dutta. It featured other popular actors like Sunny Deol and Jacky Shroff. The theme of Patriotism is well portrayed in the movie.