Sunil Shetty Birthday Special: From Shyam in 'Hera Pheri ' to Raghavan in 'Main Hoon Na', best roles of the actor

Sunil Shetty was born on August 11, 1961, in Mulki, Mangalore. He belongs to a Mangalorean Tulu speaking family. Besides acting, Shetty has also indulged in film production , sports and entrepreneurship. He made his debut in Hindi films in 1992 with 'Balwaan', opposite Divya Bharti.
On his 60th birthday, let’s have a look on some of his best movies:
1.Balwaan (1992)
The film helped him to gain recognition in Bollywood as an action hero. It was directed by Deepak Anand. It was his debut film. Shetty impressed the audience with his acting in the very first film. It became a super hit and Sunil was offered many action films soon after that.
2. Gopi Kishan (1994)
Sunil Shetty played double role in this film. He plays Havaldar Gopinath and Kishan.
3. Mohra (1994)
This was one of the biggest hits of the year. The film is also remembered for its songs which became chartbusters. The popular song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' is still loved by fans.
4. Border (1997)
The war drama showed the struggle, hard-work and dedication the Indian soldiers go through. It was an iconic film by JP Dutta. It featured other popular actors like Sunny Deol and Jacky Shroff. The theme of Patriotism is well portrayed in the movie.
5. Dhadkan (2000)
It's a romantic musical drama, which also featured Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. Sunil’s character of Dev was lved by fans and critics. People still remember the iconic dialogue - ‘’Tum muje bhul jao ye main hone nai duga, aur main tumhe bhul jau ye ho nai sakta’’.
6. Hera Pheri (2000)
It is one of the most successful comedy movie, featuring the iconic trio Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Sunil Shetty. Sunil Shetty played the character of Ghanshyam Tripathi in the movie, best remembered as Shayam. The movie is considered to be the best Bollywood comedy film of all time.
7. Sapoot (1996)
Sapoot was an action thriller. It showcased the action skills of Sunil Shetty . While many believed that it would be difficult for him to match Akshay Kumar in action, Sunil Shetty proved them all wrong.
8. Main Hoon Na (2004)
Another super hit movie , where Sunil Shetty plays the antagonist opposite the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan. The character of Raghav, a former Indian soldier, was so well portrayed that he received equal appreciation as an antagonist.
9. Dilwale (1994)
Sunil Shetty plays a cop in this romantic action film. The film was a huge success at that time. It also featured Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal.
10. Aan (2004)
Sunil Shetty plays the character of inspector Appa Kadam Naik. The aggressiveness of the encounter specialist Appa was the highlight of the film. The film had many other senior actors including Paresh Rawal and Shatrughan Sinha.
