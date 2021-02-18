Sunil Grover hasn't received any phone call from Salman Khan to return on 'The Kapil Sharma Show': Report

Rumours were rife that Bollywood star Salman Khan, who's the producer of Sony TV's 'The Kapil Sharma Show', was trying to bring actor Sunil Grover's iconic character Gutthi back. However, a latest report claims that the 'Tandav' actor hasn't received any calls from Khan and has no plans of returning.

In an interview with timesofindia, a source close to the actor said, "It is really unfair to take away the appreciation Sunil Grover got for his performance in his recent web series by pushing stories about a Kapil Sharma show.''

Salman Khan hasn't called the actor or asked him to return on the popular comedy show, the source clarified.

Sony TV's 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which also features Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and others, recently went off-air after the show's host welcomed his second child with wife Ginni Chatrath.