Sunil Dutt's 91st birth anniversary: Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'source of strength and happiness'

On the occasion of 91st birth anniversary of late actor Sunil Dutt, his son and actor Sanjay Dutt has posted an old photo with his father with a beautiful caption that read, "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!".

In the photo, you can see the actor standing joyously by the side of his late father Sunil Dutt. On the same Instagram post, Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt commented, "Happy birthday dadaji." Actor's wife Maanayata Dutt also replied with heart emojis.