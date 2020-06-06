Sunil Dutt's 91st birth anniversary: Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'source of strength and happiness'

On the occasion of 91st birth anniversary of late actor Sunil Dutt, his son and actor Sanjay Dutt has posted an old photo with his father with a beautiful caption that read, "You have always been my source of strength and happiness. Happy Birthday Dad!".
In the photo, you can see the actor standing joyously by the side of his late father Sunil Dutt. On the same Instagram post, Sanjay's daughter Trishala Dutt commented, "Happy birthday dadaji." Actor's wife Maanayata Dutt also replied with heart emojis.
Remembering her father, congress leader and daughter of the late actor Priya Dutt has shared a quote by Harper Lee, "She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father." Check out her tweet here:
Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, in Mumbai. He is known for his roles in films like "Hamraaz", "Reshma Aur Shera", "Gumraah", "Mera Saaya", "Mother India" "Waqt", "Padosan" and "Sadhna".
Sunil Dutt was a successful politician. He joined the Congress party in 1984 and remained a Member of Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005. He was the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Manmohan Singh government (2004–2005).
(With inputs from agencies)
