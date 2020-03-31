Suniel Shetty's wife Mana has a facepalm moment while he cooks; watch video

'Darbar' actor Suniel Shetty decided to take over the kitchen amid the coronavirus lockdown and his wife Mana had an face palm moment.

In a video that's doing the rounds of the internet, Suniel Shetty can be seen trying his hands at cooking with his house helpers. Wife Mana Shetty then tries to explain the list of ingredients that has to go in the dish. Suniel is heard arguing with Mana about the ingredients and insisting that 'jeera powder' also has to go in the dish. An exasperated Mana can then be seen holding her head in her hands. The video ends with a special appearance of Suniel Shetty's dog.

Watch the video here: