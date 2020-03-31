Suniel Shetty's wife Mana has a facepalm moment while he cooks; watch video

'Darbar' actor Suniel Shetty decided to take over the kitchen amid the coronavirus lockdown and his wife Mana had an face palm moment.
In a video that's doing the rounds of the internet, Suniel Shetty can be seen trying his hands at cooking with his house helpers. Wife Mana Shetty then tries to explain the list of ingredients that has to go in the dish. Suniel is heard arguing with Mana about the ingredients and insisting that 'jeera powder' also has to go in the dish. An exasperated Mana can then be seen holding her head in her hands. The video ends with a special appearance of Suniel Shetty's dog.
Watch the video here:
Earlier the husband-wife were also seen in another video that showed Mana grooming her husband's hair and tying it in a perfect man bun. Suniel called it, "HAIR - - AA - - PHERI !!!"
On Tuesday, internet was hit with nostalgia when Suniel Shetty shared pictures of of the iconic 'Hera Pheri' trio. H'se captioned the picture, "20 years and the love keeps pouring in... memories that will last a lifetime! #pareshji #herapheri @akshaykumar"
Actor Arjun Kapoor had the best reaction to the picture and took to the comments section. He wrote, "Babbu bhaiya yeh Raju ke wajah se Bannu ki shaadi kabhi nahi hogi babu bhaiya !!"
Arjun's another comment read, "My childhood in one film."
On the work front, Suniel Shetty made his acting comeback with Rajnikanth's 'Darbar'. The action drama film that released in Janaury this year was helmed by A. R. Murugadoss.
