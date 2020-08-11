Suniel Shetty's 59th birthday: When Drake called the actor a 'legend' and internet wondered if Athiya was the real ‘Kiki’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty ringed in his 59th birthday on Tuesday and Athiya took a walk down the memory lane as she wished her doting father. She shared an adorable childhood picture and penned a birthday wish for her 'bestest friend' and 'wisest teacher'. The sweet birthday wish garnered attention on social media and reminded us of rapper Drake's reaction on Suniel Shetty's 2018 birthday post by Athiya.
For the unversed, Canadian rapper Drake, who goes by the name of Champagne Papi on Instagram, had left netizens stunned after he dropped a comment on a post shared by the 'Hero' actress. Following the yearly tradition, Athiya had taken to Instagram to share a lovely post but what followed was unexpected! The 'In My Feelings' hit-maker had referred to Suniel Shetty as a 'legend' and left the netizens in shock! The comment went viral on the internet and some were awestruck that Drake is not only aware of Bollywood but is also a fan of Suniel Shetty.
And just when everyone thought things couldn't get any better, Drake once again jumped into the comments section to reply to actor Varun Dhawan's comment. Dhawan had commented, "Who knew you were Kiki", to which Drake replied, "@varundvn Titi do you love me? (Mubarakan Remix)
Speaking of her latest post, the 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' actor made the day special for her father by reliving a memory between the father-daughter duo. "To my wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend, happy birthday! love you, papa, nobody can match the size of your heart. @suniel.shetty," she wrote in the post.
