Bollywood

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 08:00 PM IST

Suniel Shetty, Soha Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and others are brimming with love this Daughters' Day

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor wished her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni by sharing an elegant picture of them at a party.
ANI
This Daughters' Day, Bollywood celebrities including Neetu Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Soni Razdan and many others poured in love-filled wishes for their daughters on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neetu Kapoor wished her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni by sharing an elegant picture of them at a party.

"Happy daughters day most precious gift for a mother @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial," she wrote the caption.

To this Riddhima replied, "Love you so much."

Actor Suniel Shetty posted a fun picture with her daughter and actor Athiya Shetty.

He wrote the caption, "Daughter by birth....bestest friend ever by !!! @athiyashetty #happydaughtersday #fatherdaughter #life #loveofmylife #daughter #bestgiftever #joy #one #oneandonly." Athiya dropped in heart emoticons in the comments section.

Actor Soni Razdan shared a montage of pictures with her daughters, actor Alia Bhatt and writer Shaheen Bhatt.

"God only knows what and where I'd be without you two @shaheenb @aliaabhatt Happy Daughters Day my dearest ones #daughtersday #mothersanddaughters #betisarethebest," she captioned the Instagram Reel.

Alia replied "Aww," in the comments section along with lots of heart emoticons.

Tahira Kashyap shared a picture of her son Virajveer kissing her baby bump when she was pregnant with her daughter Varushka.

Along with this beautiful picture, the debut director wrote the message, "This is when it all started... our love story #happydaughtersday #daughter #daughterslove."

Varushka's dad and actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji in the comments.

Actor Soha Ali Khan posted a three-generations Daughters' Day post -- a picture of herself with her mother and actor Sharmila Tagore and her own little daughter Inaaya.

"A daughter may outgrow your lap (although this picture begs to differ) but she will never outgrow your heart - Anon #nationaldaughtersday #happydaughtersday," Soha wrote the lovely caption.

Her sister Saba Pataudi added in the comments section, "A daughter always a daughter lots of love ...to my baby sis ..my first daughter and hers my jaan inni."

Several other celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Aparshakti Khurana and more wished their daughters through beautiful social media posts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 08:00 PM IST
