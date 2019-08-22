Suniel Shetty says he wasn’t sure if he would act again post sabbatical

Suniel Shetty took a four year sabbatical from films and the actor says during that time he was confused if he wanted to continue acting. The actor was last seen in a full fledged role in the 2014 release “Desi Kattey”

“I was in a confused whether I wanted to continue working or I didn’t want to. I had a four year sabbatical. But then when something good comes to you, you also want to test waters. You get this feeling of doubt, that ‘do you remember even to act?’ I was also going through that stage. Not a very good frame of mind,” Suniel said.

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his latest, “Pehlwaan”. The multi-lingual film directed by Krishna, features Kichcha Sudeep as a wrestler. Suniel said when the film came to him, he immediately decided to say yes to it.

“It was a good subject and up my alley. I don’t think I even debated. I debated the other film I was offered. I said yes (to this) because somewhere down the line you know you’re in safer waters. That this film has an ‘x’ amount of audience because of Sudeep and Krishna. I am happy I did it. There’s cross pollination. Actors are doing films across the board so I am glad I took the decision.”

In the film, which will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, Suniel will be seen playing Sudeep’s “mentor, father figure.”