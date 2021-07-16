Suniel Shetty says daughter Athiya and her rumoured beau KL Rahul are a 'good-looking couple'

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty -- who is rumoured to be having a strong bond with cricketer KL Rahul, is currently touring England with the Indian side.
It was recently reported that the cricketer has named Athiya as his 'partner' in the official documents submitted to the logistics department of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Reacting to the same, her father and actor Suniel Shetty told ETimes that Athiya is in England with her brother Ahan for a holiday.
When Rahul shared pictures with Ahan on Instagram, Suniel wrote, “My Love My Strength."
Shetty said that the message was for both since Rahul is one of his favourite cricketers.
Athiya and Rahul had earlier turned brand ambassadors for an eyewear brand.
When questioned further, Suniel said that they look brilliant together and are a good-looking couple.
In April the Bollywood actress had shared a heart-warming birthday message for KL Rahul.
Athiya posted a string of pictures with Rahul on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen making goofy expressions as they pose for mirror selfies.
Athiya captioned it: "Grateful for you, happy birthday."
The actress's father and actor Suniel Shetty commented: "Truly" along with a black heart emoji.
Rahul and Athiya have constantly shown love on social media. However, the two have not officially confirmed their relationship.
Athiya was last seen on screen in the 2019 film "Motichoor Chaknachoor", a comedy-drama, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
