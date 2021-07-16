Suniel Shetty says daughter Athiya and her rumoured beau KL Rahul are a 'good-looking couple'

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty -- who is rumoured to be having a strong bond with cricketer KL Rahul, is currently touring England with the Indian side.

It was recently reported that the cricketer has named Athiya as his 'partner' in the official documents submitted to the logistics department of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Reacting to the same, her father and actor Suniel Shetty told ETimes that Athiya is in England with her brother Ahan for a holiday.

When Rahul shared pictures with Ahan on Instagram, Suniel wrote, “My Love My Strength."