Sunidhi Chauhan Birthday Special: From 'Saki Saki' to 'Chokra Jawaan', best songs of the playback singer

Sunidhi started performing in competitions and local gatherings at the age of four. The playback singer, who started her career at the age of 13, is best known for her energetic performances and successful songs over the years.

She was born on August 14,1983, in Delhi. Sunidhi made her debut with the film 'Shastra'.

She is renowned for her versatility as a vocalist and is one of the most versatile singers of all time. She has delivered some of the most successful songs in Bollywood as a playback singer. Sunidhi has tried several genres unlike other singers who usually stick to only one style of singing.

On her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best songs:

Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi (1999)

Sunidhi rose to fame after her first super hit song ‘Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi’ from the film 'Mast'. The song was one of the highlights of the Ram Gopal film, which marked the debut of actor Aftab Shivdasani.

Saki Saki Re (2004)

Saki Saki re from the film 'Musafir' became a chartbuster of that year. It was a huge success .The audience loved the song so much that some of them only watched the movie for the dance number.

Gori Gori Gori (2004)

‘Gori Gori Gori’ from the film 'Main Hoon Na' is another hit delivered by her. The song, starring Shahrukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao, still remains a favourite.

Aaja Nachle nachle (2007)

'Aaja Nachle', which is based on the theme of love for dance, marked the acting comeback of Madhuri Dixit. The movie didn't do well at the box office but the song featuring Madhuri Dixit, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, was loved by fans.

Crazy Kiya Re (2008)

The song showed magnificent Aishwarya Rai showcasing her powerful dance moves. The superhit song is from the 'Dhoom' franchise.

Sheila Ki Jawaani (2010)

Akshay Kumar's comedy film 'Tees Maar Khan' was a flop but the song featuring Katrina Kaif was a superhit. The dance number was loved by the audience.

Gun Gun Guna Re (2011)

'Gun Gun Guna Re' portrayed the playful side of Chauhan. The fabulous song with Sunidhi’s melodious voice was performed by Priyanka Chopra in 'Agneepath'.

Chokra Jawaan (2012)

Featuring actors Arjun Kapoor and Gauahar Khan, it is from the film 'Ishaqzaade'. 'Chokra Jawaan' Re was the chartbuster that year.

Kamali Kamali (2013)

Another superhit song by Sunidhi for the 'Dhoom' Franchise, featuring Katrina Kaif. It received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Just Go To Hell (2016)

'Just Go To Hell' is a free spirit song by Sunidhi. A lot of youngsters have been able to connect to the song.

Sunidhi Chauhan has won 7 Awards, including Filmfare, IFFA, Indian Telly Awards and Mirchi Music Award.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 07:07 PM IST