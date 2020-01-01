'Sun, star, light, happiness...2020': Malaika Arora wishes beau Arjun Kapoor with a kiss, posts pic

The actor who was in Mumbai to celebrate his sister Anshula’s birthday was spotting at the airport today by the paparazzi.

Obviously, the couple wouldn’t miss out on their New Year kiss after they made it official this year. Amrita recently posted a reel of the fun time the siblings are having, and seems like Arjun couldn’t wait any longer to meet his babe.

Earlier, on Christmas, Malaika also hosted a dinner party at her parents’ house, where Arjun was in attendance.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in the news for their marriage rumours. While Arjun earlier did say they currently want to enjoy their time together and not think about marriage, reports about the wedding bells didn't die down.

Malakia Arora however in an interview with a leading entertainment portal went on to say there is no marriage on the cards. She said if it is to happen they will let the world know. She also revealed she isnt phased by them. "In the business, everybody is at the receiving end of all of this. No one is scared of these kinds of conjectures so to speak. Like we have said, there's no marriage on the cards."

Talking about the relationship and the happy times of her life, Malaika went on to say, "I think happiness is a state of mind and yes, why go into histrionics. Yes, I am happy, why have so much explanation, yes I am happy..."

Earlier Arjun had thanked media and confessed it was their support that made him feel comfortable enough to reveal their relationship. Similarly, Malaika also thank media for not trolling or attacking them, she said, "The media has been very pro. I have a lot to be grateful and thankful for because the media has genuinely been that great. Trolls have nothing to do with media, people tend to confuse that so I need to clarify."