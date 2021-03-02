Summer arrives early thanks to John Abraham's nude pic with just a pillow

Not to mentioned, the picture reminded fans of his “butt stint” in the 2008 film “Dostana”.

On work front, John returns in a new action avatar in the gangster drama “Mumbai Saga”.

The trailer of Mumbai Saga has released, and going by the three-minute clip John will engage in heavy duty action in the Sanjay Gupta film, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Kajal Aggarwal.

The film also features Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani and Gulshan Grover.

John portrays a gangster who aspires to rule Bombay while Emraan is cast as a cop who wants to kill John and win a prize money of Rs 10 crore. The film is set for a theatrical release on March 19.

Besides that, his action entertainer "Attack" will release worldwide on August 13.

The fictional story, is said to be inspired by true events, set against a hostage crisis. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

'Attack' is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand and is a story of rescue by an attack team led by a lone ranger played by John.

He will also be seen in the second installment of "Ek Villain", directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri, which is set to release on February 11 next year.

The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Ek Villain released in 2014. It was an action thriller and a tragic love story, featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was a hit and its music became a rage.