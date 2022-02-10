Summer arrives early as sexy Disha Patani drops another sultry bikini picture

Bollywood actress Disha Patani ringed in summer early with yet another bikini picture. On Thursday, the ‘Bharat’ actress who is known for posting stunning frames donning a two-piece, added another one to bless the feed of her millions of followers.

Disha shared a picture of herself in a sultry pose. She can be seen wearing a cream coloured strapless bikini.

Speaking of her work projects, Disha, who was recently seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in 'Radhe', will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Besides that, she also has 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna.

Talking about the project, Disha shared, "When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and Pushkar and the whole team."

Disha, who is also passionate about martial arts, will be playing a fierce and feisty character.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films, 'Yodha' is reportedly an aerial action film, with the backdrop of an air hijack situation.

The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:18 PM IST