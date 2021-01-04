'Sultan' filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot; Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, and others pour in wishes

Actress Katrina Kaif, wished Ali by writing, “Congratulations to u both."

Meanwhile, her sister Isabelle said, “Congratulations you guys."

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who worked with Ali in 'Bharat' and the upcoming series ‘Tandav’, added, “Congratulationssssssssss!!!!”

On the work front, Ali will be reuniting once again with Katrina for a superhero action film.

Besides writing and directing, Zafar will also be co-producing it with Ronnie Screwvala.

"There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There’s a lot happening," he said.

Kaif and Zafar, who first worked together in 2011 film 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan', have come a long way. In fact, it was Katrina who reportedly introduced Zafar to Salman Khan.

"I was a complete newcomer and she was riding super high on her success. For her to be generous enough, to choose me over other filmmakers who were offering her scripts at that point of time, was a very brave decision," Zafar had told IANS.

"Since then, till now we've been more of personal friends than professional friends. So yes, thank you Katrina for always being there for me," he added.

As of now, Ali is gearing up for the release of the political drama 'Tandav', which marks his debut on OTT.

The series features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii and Hiten Tejwani.