Suhana Khan's recent photo at New York University is breaking the internet

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan is pretty famous on the social media. Her photos often go viral on the internet. It is known that she started college at the prestigious New York University.
After studying in Lady Ardingly College in London where she participated in plays and even did a short film, she has now moved to New York.
Now, Suhana Khan’s new photo from University has gone viral which is all things cute. She can be seen dressed in beige and black casuals while holding a cup of coffee. This picture was clicked by her friend in Manhattan.
She was also assistant on Aanand L Rai’s Zero.
