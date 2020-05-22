Suhana Khan turns 20, BFF Ananya Pandey wishes diva with throwback pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan turned 20 on Friday. The diva, who's studying acting at the prestigious New York University, is currently in Mumbai due the coronavirus pandemic. As Suhana celebrated her birthday amid lockdown, her BFF Ananya Panday took to Instagram to wish her bestie. Sharing an adorable throwback picture, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress said she misses Suhana the most.
Ananya shared a picture with Suhana from their trip to Alibaug. The duo is seen posing in front of a beautiful beach at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug farmhouse. She captioned the picture, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever."
Birthday girl, Suhana replied to the post by commenting, "Hahaha you found one not bad. I love youu thank you xxx Misss uu."
Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba also took to her Instagram story to share unseen throwback pictures. Wishing her sister, she wrote, "Happiest Birthday big sis, I love you the most."

Suhana Khan, made her profile on Instagram public in March and one can also see that the 19-year-old already has a verified account. Her bio reads, 'So I can be like you'. Currently, the star kid's profile has 21 posts and 138k followers.
From spending quality time with family to chilling and enjoying with friends and from posing in a traditional outfit to super-glam pics, Suhana's Instagram is no different than any other millennial's.
A few days ago, Suhana shared a few images from her "home photoshoot", flaunting long hair and a no-makeup look.
