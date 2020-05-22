Suhana Khan turns 20, BFF Ananya Pandey wishes diva with throwback pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan turned 20 on Friday. The diva, who's studying acting at the prestigious New York University, is currently in Mumbai due the coronavirus pandemic. As Suhana celebrated her birthday amid lockdown, her BFF Ananya Panday took to Instagram to wish her bestie. Sharing an adorable throwback picture, the 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress said she misses Suhana the most.

Ananya shared a picture with Suhana from their trip to Alibaug. The duo is seen posing in front of a beautiful beach at Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug farmhouse. She captioned the picture, "The two things I miss the most - the great outdoors and SUHANA!!! happy 20th bday Sue ...but u will be my little baby forever."

Birthday girl, Suhana replied to the post by commenting, "Hahaha you found one not bad. I love youu thank you xxx Misss uu."