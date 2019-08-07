Suhana Khan to make her acting debut with short film 'The Grey Part Of Blue'

London: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who recently graduated from Ardingly College in London, is all set to make her acting debut in the English short film, "The Grey Part Of Blue".

"The Grey Part Of Blue" is directed by Suhana's classmate Theo Gimeno.

Gimeno shared the film's poster on Instagram, which features Suhana. Apart from the star kid, the movie stars Robin Gonnella.