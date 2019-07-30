Suhana Khan takes belly dancing lessons and her mentor Sanjana Muthreja can't stop gushing

Another step towards becoming a Bollywood star! Suhana Khan is just getting started as she is all set to enter the glamorous world of acting. After she won for theatrics during her graduation, the talented daughter of Shah Rukh Khan has now shifted her attention to belly dancing. And her instructor is none other than Sanjana Muthreja who has also trained Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. In fact, now that the young star kid is in town, Sanjana also shared a photo with her on Instagram.
Suhana Khan, who has already gained immense attention on social media as a star, has made everyone curious about her big debut. In fact, when she did Vogue photoshoot, there were many rumours about her Bollywood debut which was later quashed by her father Shah Rukh Khan. The star kid is currently in Mumbai and is back in the bay post her graduation. After her family trip to Maldives, we hear that she is currently learning belly dancing from Sanjana Muthreja and the latter cannot stop gushing about her dancing skills. She took to Instagram to share this photo from one of their sessions saying, “raining #suhanakhan. She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully.”
Well, we believe that her big Bollywood debut will definitely be exploring it! Suhana Khan, earlier, also impressed everyone on social media when they got a glimpse of a short film she was doing as a part of her school project. Some photos from behind the scenes found its way on social media and many were left gushing about the same.
