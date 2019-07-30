Suhana Khan takes belly dancing lessons and her mentor Sanjana Muthreja can't stop gushing

Suhana Khan, who has already gained immense attention on social media as a star, has made everyone curious about her big debut. In fact, when she did Vogue photoshoot, there were many rumours about her Bollywood debut which was later quashed by her father Shah Rukh Khan. The star kid is currently in Mumbai and is back in the bay post her graduation. After her family trip to Maldives, we hear that she is currently learning belly dancing from Sanjana Muthreja and the latter cannot stop gushing about her dancing skills. She took to Instagram to share this photo from one of their sessions saying, “raining #suhanakhan. She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully.”