Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in red saree - check out her stunning photos

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently shared photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan in a bright red saree.

Suhana looked gorgeous in the pictures. In one of the photos, the star kid is seen looking away from the camera in her red saree and red sleeveless blouse. Her hair is tied in a ponytail.

Suhana is also wearing large earrings and a bindi to complete the look.

Manish simply captioned his post with her name along with fire and heart emojis. Check out her stunning photos here:

Moments after he shared the post, Suhana dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section.

Her mother Gauri commented, "Red it is !!!!!! Love the vibe manish."

Suhana never fails to make heads turn with her stunning photos and social medi posts.

The star kid enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and often shares her mesmerising pictures on the photo-sharing app

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana intends on pursuing acting in Bollywood. While details about her debut are not known yet, she has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London. She also starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue.'

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 06:27 PM IST