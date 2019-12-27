Suhana Khan is back in the bay to celebrate New Year with family

Shah Rukh Khan's 19-year-old diva, daughter Suhana Khan has returned to Mumbai and it suddenly got hotter! Suhana Khan who is currently studying at the prestigious New York University has arrived in town to ring into the new year with her family and friends. The internet sensation was spotted at the Mumbai airport today and the pictures are proof that climate change is indeed real but this time Suhana Khan is the reason.
The starkid who often makes headlines for her pictures that go viral in seconds was spotted at the airport and kept her airport look comfy.
She made a pair of grey sweatpants look hot by teaming it with a white crop top, showing a little bit skin. Suhana completed her look with a black pull over and a pair of fresh white sneakers.
Suhana Khan is yet to make her much awaited-Bollywood debut, however she recently featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.
Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)