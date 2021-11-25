e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Shakti Mills gangrape case: HC reduces death sentence to life imprisonment of three convictsIndia reports 9,119 new COVID-19 cases, active caseload drops to 1,09,940 after 10,264 fresh recoveriesIndia vs New Zealand, 1st Test: India win toss, opt to bat; Shreyas Iyer makes debutDelhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 02:16 PM IST

Suhana Khan hints at leaving New York in latest Instagram post; see photo

The star kid returned to New York back in January after the lockdown and resumed her studies at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan appears to be leaving New York for her future plans.

The star kid returned to New York back in January after the lockdown and resumed her studies at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

It was in 2019 that she had enrolled in the university.

In a new Instagram post, Suhana shared a black-and-white picture of a moving truck, with the lines, "Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker," written on it.

Suhana did not write a caption, and just added a broken heart emoji. Take a look at her post here:

Ever since she moved to New York, Suhana has been sharing glimpses of her life in the city.

In October, Suhana'd photos from a Halloween party went viral on social media. In the photos, she can be seen hugging her bestie and classmate. The star kid is all smiles as she looks straight into the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana intends on pursuing acting in Bollywood. While details about her debut are not known yet, she has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London.

She also starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue.'

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Suhana Khan celebrates Halloween with friends in New York after brother Aryan Khan gets bail; see... Suhana Khan celebrates Halloween with friends in New York after brother Aryan Khan gets bail; see...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 02:17 PM IST
Advertisement