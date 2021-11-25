Suhana Khan hints at leaving New York in latest Instagram post; see photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan appears to be leaving New York for her future plans.

The star kid returned to New York back in January after the lockdown and resumed her studies at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

It was in 2019 that she had enrolled in the university.

In a new Instagram post, Suhana shared a black-and-white picture of a moving truck, with the lines, "Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker," written on it.

Suhana did not write a caption, and just added a broken heart emoji. Take a look at her post here:

Ever since she moved to New York, Suhana has been sharing glimpses of her life in the city.

In October, Suhana'd photos from a Halloween party went viral on social media. In the photos, she can be seen hugging her bestie and classmate. The star kid is all smiles as she looks straight into the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana intends on pursuing acting in Bollywood. While details about her debut are not known yet, she has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London.

She also starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue.'

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 02:17 PM IST