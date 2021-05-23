Suhana Khan exudes 'Tinker Bell' vibes as she poses in risqué green dress on 21st birthday

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, who turned 21 on Saturday, marked her birthday by sharing a stunning picture of herself.
In the picture, the diva is seen flaunting her hourglass figure in a sexy green dress as she poses on a rooftop.
Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption: "Twentyone."
While several users took to the comments section to wish Suhana, her best friend Ananya Panday also chimed in.
"Tinkerbell!!" read her comment.
Last year, Suhana had said that it is time Disney had an Indian princess.
The star kid had shared a meme featuring the popular Disney princess Jasmine. The meme showed Jasmine standing with a sad face and saying, "@disney make an Indian princess."
Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Zoya Akhtar and Seema Khan were among the others who wished the 21-year-old.
Earlier on Saturday, Gauri shared a glamorous photo of the star kid and penned a note for her.
In the special birthday message for Suhana, Gauri wrote, "Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow and always."
Suhana, who is followed by 1.7 million users on Instagram, was quick to respond to her mother’s post. In the comments section, she wrote, "I love you", with heart emoticons.
Suhana is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.
She is yet to make her much awaited-Bollywood debut.
She had featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.
