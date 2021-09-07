Suhana Khan enjoys a dreamy view of the New York skyline from her swanky apartment; see photo

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana often shares her mesmerising pictures and never fails to make headlines for her stunning uploads.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, the star kid gave fans and followers a glimpse of her as she enjoyed the view from her swanky New York apartment.

In the photo, Suhana can be seen sleeping on the couch with her back towards the camera. She lay in the front of the glass windows as she looked outside.

Her view included highrises and the cloud-covered sky.

Suhana can be seen donning a black bandeau top teamed with grey loose pants. She captioned the picture with a white cloud emoji.

Take a look at her post here:

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after she posted the photo, her friends Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Aaliyah Kashyap liked it.

A few days back, Suhana had treated fans with a few stunning pictures of herself where she was dressed in a ravishing red dress with a deep back.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

The star kid returned to New York back in January after the lockdown and resumed her studies at the New York University. It was in 2019 that she had enrolled in the university.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana intends on pursuing acting in Bollywood. While details about her debut are not known yet, she has featured in a number of plays, including an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet in London.

She also starred in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue.'

ALSO READ Suhana Khan turns up the heat with her alluring silhouette; see pic

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 12:03 PM IST