Suhana Khan celebrates Halloween with friends in New York after brother Aryan Khan gets bail; see photos

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's latest photos have surfaced on Instagram for the first time in the last few weeks.

Suhana was away from social media amid her brother Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case in Mumbai. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court last week.

Aryan walked out of jail only on October 30 after he was first placed under arrest on October 3.

Now, in the photos doing the rounds on the internet, Suhana can be seen hugging her bestie and classmate at a Halloween party in New York. The star kid is all smiles as she looks straight into the camera. Suhana also commented on the post and wrote, "I luv u."

Last week, Suhana took to social media to share adorable collage of four pictures with father Shah Rukh Khan and brother Aryan Khan after the latter was granted bail.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Suhana captioned it, 'I love u'. Many celebrities reacted to the cute picture of the trio and commented and dropped heart emoticons on the post .

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug bust on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was later sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 03:19 PM IST