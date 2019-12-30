Suhana, AbRam and Aryan Khan celebrate holidays with cousins and close friends in Alibaug

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who returned to Mumbai to celebrate New Year with her family, spent some time ahead of the big bash with her siblings, cousins, and close friends in Alibaug.
The pictures were shared by Suhana’s cousin Alia Chhiba on Instagram. The stunning frame shows Suhana, AbRam, and Aryan, joined by Ananya who was already in Alibaug on a separate vacation, among other friends and family members.
Earlier, Suhana was spotted at the Gateway of India cruising off to Alibaug, with mom Gauri Khan and baby brother AbRam.
Suhana Khan recently featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.
It seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest's love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.
Meanwhile Aryan, recently lent his voice as Simba, to the Hindi version of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ reboot. He was joined by dad Shah Rukh who voiced Simba’s father Mufasa.
As for Suhana’s bestie Ananya Panday, the diva has already starred in two movies, endorsed quite a few brands and is all set for her next film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, and another untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.
