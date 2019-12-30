Suhana, AbRam and Aryan Khan celebrate holidays with cousins and close friends in Alibaug

Suhana Khan recently featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue. Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.

It seems like Suhana has imbibed daddy dearest's love for acting, after all. It has also been said that she is keen to join Bollywood. Whether she enters can replicate the same explosive combination of charisma and hysteria as SRK, remains to be seen.

Meanwhile Aryan, recently lent his voice as Simba, to the Hindi version of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ reboot. He was joined by dad Shah Rukh who voiced Simba’s father Mufasa.

As for Suhana’s bestie Ananya Panday, the diva has already starred in two movies, endorsed quite a few brands and is all set for her next film Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter, and another untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.