Sudha Chandran's father KD Chandran passes away

Actress Sudha Chandran's father KD Chandran passed away in Mumbai due to heart attack on Sunday morning. He was 86.
In an exclusive conversation with Aaj Tak, Sudha revealed that her father was suffering from dementia. He was admitted to Criti Care Hospital in Juhu last week.
He breathed his last at 10 am on Sunday (May 16).
On KD Chandran's birthday last week, Sudha had penned a note for him and said that she is proud to be his daughter.
KD Chandran is known for his performances in films like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, China Gate, Junoon, Pukar, Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon!, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Tere Mere Sapne, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Shararat and Koi... Mil Gaya. He had acted in TV shows as well.
