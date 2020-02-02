'Such shameless, vile-scheming Home Minister never happened': Vishal Dadlani lashes out at Amit Shah

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah after a man who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border fired bullets in the Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday at around 4:53 pm.
Dadlani took to Twitter to target the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. He wrote, "Vote for someone who builds a school for your children, not for the one who hands them a gun and makes them terrorists."
"The youth who are firing under the pretence of hatred, even if they are not punished, will they ever get jobs? They will be used and thrown away into the garbage bin," he added.
The singer-composer further lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah. He said, "And yes, there has never been such failed, weak, shameless and vile-scheming Home Minister, till date.
Kapil Gujjar was taken him into their custody on Saturday after he opened fire in the Shaheen Bagh area where the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests are being held from December 15. There were no reports of any injuries.
While being taken away by the police, the gunman shouted “Jai Shri Ram” and, when asked why he came to the place and fired, he said "I don’t want this going on in our country. Our country is a Hindu nationalist state." “Hamare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi aur kisi ki nahi (In our country only Hindus will prevail, nobody else),” he added.
Earlier on Thursday, a 17-year-old was detained after he opened fire at the Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against CAA and NRC in the national capital. The bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab, in the arm.
Before opening fire, he shouted, "If you people have to stay in India then you will have to say Vande Mataram, and now I am going to give you your freedom." He later shouted "Jai Shri Ram" and opened fire.
