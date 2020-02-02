'Such shameless, vile-scheming Home Minister never happened': Vishal Dadlani lashes out at Amit Shah

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah after a man who identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border fired bullets in the Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday at around 4:53 pm.

Dadlani took to Twitter to target the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. He wrote, "Vote for someone who builds a school for your children, not for the one who hands them a gun and makes them terrorists."

"The youth who are firing under the pretence of hatred, even if they are not punished, will they ever get jobs? They will be used and thrown away into the garbage bin," he added.