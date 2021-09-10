'Such obscene shows make total sense in disconnected, elite world': Priyanka Chopra's 'The Activist' faces severe backlash

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming reality show 'The Activist', which will also feature Usher and Julianne Hough, has received backlash for its theme. In the reality show, six activists will be pitted against each other as they take on challenges to promote their causes. The success of the activists will be measured via online engagement, social metrics, and the inputs from the celebrity hosts.

The official description of 'The Activist' by CBS reads, "One thing seems more clear than ever: Planet Earth is a singular village, demanding if not relying on individual engagement. From the Global Citizen movement comes an awe-inspiring look at what can come of it. The Activist pairs advocates from the worlds of health, education, and the environment with famous figures in a series of competitions that’ll take the winners -- and their ideas for seismic world change -- to the G20 Summit in Italy."

On Friday, several celebrities and Twitter users slammed Priyanka and the other two judges for turning activism into a game show.

Actress Jameela Jamil tweeted, "Couldn’t they just give the money it’s going to take to pay this UNBELIEVABLY expensive talent and make this show, directly to activist causes? Rather than turning activism into a game and then giving a fraction of the much needed money away in a “prize…?” People are dying"

"I'm confused: Is this an advanced Marxist critique to expose how competition for money and attention pits activists against each other + undermines deep change?

Or just the end of the world?" tweeted Canadian author Naomi Klein.

Syrian journalist Zyana Erhaim's comment read: "Dear activist risking your life challenging war criminals, we are sorry to let you know that you didnt get enough “likes” to survive the completion! Usher didn't cry when you presented your tragedy either. So you can die in prison silently, or shouting in the Mediterranean."

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 08:19 PM IST