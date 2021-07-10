'Such a cold response': Janhvi Kapoor slammed for leaving a Rajasthani fan's gift on the floor - watch video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has invited flak from a section of netizens who called her out for her cold response to a fan.

In a recent video surfaced online, Janhvi can be seen encountering a fan who travelled all the way from Rajasthan to meet her.

The person in question also gave a gift to the actress who was seen exiting her Pilates session.

However, after Janhvi obliged to meet him, she was seen leaving the premises with the gift remaining on the floor.

Watch the video below.