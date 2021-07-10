'Such a cold response': Janhvi Kapoor slammed for leaving a Rajasthani fan's gift on the floor - watch video

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has invited flak from a section of netizens who called her out for her cold response to a fan.
In a recent video surfaced online, Janhvi can be seen encountering a fan who travelled all the way from Rajasthan to meet her.
The person in question also gave a gift to the actress who was seen exiting her Pilates session.
However, after Janhvi obliged to meet him, she was seen leaving the premises with the gift remaining on the floor.
Watch the video below.
However, Janhvi’s gesture didn’t sit well with a few, who slammed the actress.
Check out the comments below.
On the professional front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her film "Dostana 2".
"Dostana 2" recently made headlines as the production banner Dharma Productions announced actor Kartik Aaryan's exit from the film.
The actress finished the shoot for her film "Good Luck Jerry" earlier this year. She had taken to Instagram to share this news with her fans.
