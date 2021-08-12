'Such a bad Photoshop': Sherlyn Chopra trolled for pic from 'first content shoot' with Raj Kundra

Actress-model Sherlyn Chopra on Wednesday took to her Instagram to share a picture with businessman Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in connection with a porn films case.

Chopra recently recorded her statement with Mumbai Police in the case which relates to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps.

Chopra shared a picture of herself sitting on a bench with Raj Kundra and one more man and claimed that it is from the 'first shoot' she did for Kundra's upcoming app.

She wrote, "The day was March 29, 2019. The first content shoot of The Sherlyn Chopra app, organized by Armsprime, was going to take place. It was a new experience for me as I had never been associated with any app before. There was an atmosphere of hope and enthusiasm."

The actress got brutally trolled for the 'Photoshoped' picture.

A user wrote, "Such a bad photoshop at least could of hired a better person to make it look realistic. Raj may have done wrong with you and many girls i understand but don't lie for little money you wont get far in life with this type of cheap way of making money and getting rich. Money only lasts if you earn it with sincerity otherwise its just a temporary joy. I am against both Shilpa and Raj for their scams and money laundering but lying is completely wrong. Don't know why you don't get a proper job instead of stripping!"

"Ye edit kiya hua 100%, Raj Kundra ka photo edit karke yaha pe add kiya hai I'm sure," wrote another.

A comment read: "That's a fake pic, I can prove it."

Sherlyn Chopra recorded her statement on August 6 for nearly eight hours.

Earlier, a court had rejected the pre-arrest bail application filed by Chopra.

In her plea, Chopra has said she apprehended arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The crime branch is investigating the case that was registered at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai in February 2021.

(With inputs from PTI)

