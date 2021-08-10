Subhash Ghai teases new project with Tiger Shroff

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Tuesday teased a new project with 'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff.

Taking to his Twitter handle Ghai posted sneak peek pictures from his meeting with Tiger, director Ahmed Khan and cinematographer Kabir.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Taal' director wrote, "What a Delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff , director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together."

The legendary director who has created iconic movies like 'Pardes', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar' and many more shared pictures on his meeting with Shroff. Fans chimed into the comments section, leaving a red heart, fire and lovestruck emoticons and asking for an update soon from the duo.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on Tuesday morning released the song 'Vande Mataram' that celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country.

The actor will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2' with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this his lineup of movies include 'Baaghi 4' and 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 08:50 PM IST