Subhash Ghai shares throwback pic from Bollywood's anti-drug protest amid Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in drugs case

Amidst superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's arrest in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), filmmaker Subhash Ghai shared a throwback picture from Bollywood's anti-drug campaign in 1990.

The picture features popular faces of the industry including Jitender, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Shabana Azmi, Padmini Kolhapuri and others.

Sharing it, the veteran filmmaker wrote: "#SayNoToDrugs In 1990, our media witnessed several film stars protesting against drugs - a collaborative efforts, in one voice with Gulshan Grover Jitender, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborthy, Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapdia, Shabana Azmi, Tina Khanna, Padmini Kolhapuri & other VIPs, at an event organised by Subhash Ghai, which highly appreciated."

"We all still protest against 'Drugs -the Evil'. May God save our children from this monstrous evil," he added.

This comes days after Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to NCB custody till October 7.

They were arrested on October 3 in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship.As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Advertisement

ALSO READ Amidst Aryan Khan drug case, Shakti Kapoor says only negative aspect of Bollywood gets highlighted

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 06:39 PM IST