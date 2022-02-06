Subhash Ghai recalls his last meeting with Lata Mangeshkar: 'She treated us to a feast'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning due to multiple-organ failure.

Her mortal remains are being taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage.

Her demise has saddened not just the film fraternity but the entire nation.

Earlier today, filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a walk down the memory lane and spoke to ETimes about his last meeting with Lata Mangeshkar before the pandemic.

He said that he and his family went to her house in 2019 when she was doing well health wise.

He said that he went to meet her because they wanted to establish a scholarship in her name for his music school.

The filmmaker said, "'She said, 'Subhash ji, you are giving me this honour, I am not giving you any honour.' She accepted it, she chatted with my family and the students. She treated us to a feast in her house. So much love she has given us. There is a huge photo of her in our school mentioning Lata Mangeshkar Scholarship that has been given to students for 6-7 years now. Her scholarship is a blessing for an upcoming artist'.''

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar was the voice behind memorable tracks, including "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Neela aasman so gaya"

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 04:36 PM IST