Subhash Ghai reacts to Mahima Chaudhary’s allegations, talks about the 'small conflict' post 'Pardes' release

Popular 90s actress and model Mahima Chaudhry, who made her Bollywood debut with the 1997 Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pardes, recently made some explosive revelations accusing Subhash Ghai of bullying her. The veteran filmmaker released a statement on Wednesday where reacted to Mahima's allegations.

He said, "I am amused reading this news. Mahima and I are very good friends till date and are still in touch through messages. She is a very nice and mature woman of today. She recently shared on how she gets welcomed at every event with a song from Pardes ‘I love my India’ even after 23 years."

"Yes , there was a small conflict in 1997 post the release of 'Pardes', which became a big blockbuster and for which she even got the Filmfare award for best actor. My company did send her a show cause notice for flouting a clause in our agreement," Shubash Ghai revealed.

He further spoke about how they went on to become friends again after Mahima allegedly apologized for her 'impulsive behaviour'. Ghai said, "Media and industry reacted in a big way and so I withdrew and canceled her contract with Mukta. After 3 years she came to me with her family and apologized for her impulsive reaction. I forgave her and thereafter we became friends again. She is jovial good person I trust. She must be right in feeling that she was bullied when asked by some one."

"Actually I admire her great gesture when she did a guest appearance in a song in my last film Kanchi in 2015. I guess we do get entertained with the smallest of an old tiff which is normal in course of life in show biz," the 'Karz' director said.

This comes after Mahima Chaudary's comments in a recent interview with a media outlet. Mahima had said that she was bullied by director Subhash Ghai and he had even taken her to the court. She also alleged that 'he had sent a message to all the producers that nobody should work' with her.